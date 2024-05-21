Unclaimed property event to be held May 22-23

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Treasurer’s Office and the Virginia Treasury want you to stake your claim.

There will be an unclaimed property event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 23. Virginians can call 1-833-302-0704 to speak with treasury staff about unclaimed property and file a claim.

Typically, unclaimed assets are turned over to the state when companies lose contact with the rightful owners. The state will keep the unclaimed property forever unless the rightful owner or their heirs claim it.

Unclaimed property includes, but is not limited to:

Lost or misplaced bank accounts

Uncashed checks

Wages

Stocks

Dividends

Utility deposits

Insurance policy proceeds

Safe deposit box contents

The commonwealth has returned more than $1.1 billion in unclaimed property.

To check to see if you have unclaimed property visit VaMoneySearch.gov.

