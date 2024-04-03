Uncertainty over active litigation grows following OSDE legal staff resignations

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A lawyer involved in a lawsuit against the Oklahoma State Department of Education says she’s not sure what’s next for the case after all of the department’s lawyers appear to have resigned.

Attorney Colleen McCarty with the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law & Justice filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), State Superintendent Ryan Walters, and current and former Oklahoma State Board of Education members on December 21, 2023.

The lawsuit challenges an emergency rule created by Walters barring school districts from updating a student’s name or gender on school records without first getting approval from the state school board.

In a January court filing, then-OSDE General Counsel Bryan Cleveland acknowledged he was the attorney representing OSDE in the suit.

News 4 previously reported Cleveland was one of numerous people with high-level positions who resigned from OSDE in March.

Along with Cleveland, News 4 reported OSDE’s Assistant Genera Counsel, Executive Director of Accreditation and Chief of Staff also resigned in March, among others.

OSDE job postings still list the “General Counsel” position as open for hiring as of Tuesday.

News 4 reported last week the names of all lawyers once listed under the “staff” section on the “legal services” page of OSDE’s website are now gone.

McCarty told News 4 she’s working to refile the lawsuit with a different court, but with Cleveland and seemingly all other OSDE staff attorneys gone, she’s concerned.

“We’re not sure if it’s going to get received or if anyone’s going to get it,” McCarty said. “It’s pretty much like the Department of Education’s unrepresented right now, which is concerning, especially with how much pending litigation they have.”

She told News 4 that, for now, she has no choice but to keep Cleveland listed on the lawsuit.

“We aren’t sure who to file it against, who to list as the attorneys,” McCarty said. “We’re just, we’re going to have to file it with the attorneys that are still of record in the case. But we know from public record that they no longer work there.”

McCarty said, beyond concerns surrounding her lawsuit, she’s also concerned with other possible legal issues that could arise from the apparent absence of staff attorneys at OSDE.

“Typically at state agency meetings, they have their counsel there,” McCarty said. “And their counsel is making sure that all of the meeting items on the meeting were public at the agenda, that they’re in compliance with the Open Meetings Act, and that any of the agenda items they’re voting on are in compliance with the Opening Meetings Act as well as any other legal issues.”

At last week’s state school board meeting, the board voted to approve a number of agreements with school districts, including exempting some districts from certain state testing requirements.

OSDE didn’t have any staff lawyers present at the meeting.

Instead, a private attorney, Cara Nicklas, handled the roles typically handled by OSDE’s legal counsel.

Nicklas told News 4 she is not a member of OSDE’s staff or legal team.

“I am not the general counsel for the Oklahoma State Department of Education,” Nicklas said. “I am legal counsel for the State Board of Education.”

McCarty said she’s worried that may mean any action taken at meeting wasn’t legal.

“Not having an attorney at the meeting, I would have concerns about whether any of the items they voted on are valid,” McCarty said. “I don’t know what the relationship is with [Nicklas], but I would have concerns about that.”

News 4 reached out to the OSDE spokesperson Dan Isett with specific questions, giving him the opportunity to clear up uncertainties surrounding the recent resignations, to specifically address and/or dispel McCarty’s concerns, and to update the public on the current status of OSDE’s legal staff.

Isett never responded.

