Uncertainty about funding remains for April 2 election in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No excuse early voting starts Tuesday in Jackson County. The highest profile question on the ballot is Question 1 for the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.

But there are still questions about how much that sales tax election will cost, and who should pay for it? Jackson County legislators didn’t take action to fund the election Monday when the price tag got higher.

According to Finance and Audit Committee member Sean Smith, funding for elections is supposed to be sorted out at least 30 days in advance. But Jackson County Legislators held a measure to reimburse Jackson County Election Board and Kansas City Election Board Monday, as the cost of the April 2 special election jumped by $25,000 to more than $1 million.

About 75 percent of that funding is being requested by the Kansas City Election Board.

“The idea that this number from Kansas City is almost similar to what they would ask us for for a presidential election seems just out of whack,” Smith said.

While the issue was tabled, County Executive Frank White has an idea who should pay for it. He sent a letter last week to owners of the two teams who stand to gain the most if voters extend a 3/8 cent sales tax for 40 years worth an estimated $2 billion.

“I just thought maybe since they are spending $2 million to try get this tax passed, they’d be willing to help us with the cost of putting it on the ballot for a special election,” White explained Monday.

“I do have some concerns about the legality of it. So somebody who is going to benefit from an election then to pay to have that election conducted seems a little untoward to me,” Smith said, adding that the Chiefs and Royals might be best served to wait to issue payment until after the election if they were so inclined.

At listening sessions and debates the past couple weeks, Chiefs and Royals representatives have hinted that more details could be coming about agreements worked out with the Jackson County Sports Authority.

But White said he hasn’t seen them and they won’t be approved before the April 2 election.

“That’s the danger I see now. It’s going to get rushed at the last minute to try to get people excited, but everything in that term sheet or whatever they want to describe it as it won’t be negotiated to any degree and things could still change after the vote’s been held,” White said.

Monday, Chiefs President Mark Donovan warned the team could leave Arrowhead without a yes vote.

“At that point you’ve got to look at your other options. The other options would have to include places outside of Kansas City, Missouri… yes,” Donovan responded to a reporter question.

White says what he calls “threats” of teams leaving is pretty common in stadium negotiations, adding there’s seven years left on the lease to get a deal done.

Early voting will take place at the following locations and times:

The Shops on Blue Pkwy, 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, KCMO

Weekdays – March 19-29: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, April 1: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

United Believers Community Church, 5600 E 112th Ter. KCMO

Weekdays – March 19-29: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Whole Person, 3710 Main St. KCMO

Weekdays – March 19-29: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Jackson County Absentee Office, 110 N Liberty, Independence, MO

Weekdays – March 19-29 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturdays, March 23 and 30: 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

