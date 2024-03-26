Uncertainty for farmers as snowpack melt begins ahead of New Mexico growing season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As spring finally arrives, the melting snowpack in the northern mountains is bringing both hope and anxiety to farmers in the region. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District recently provided an update on the irrigation season, shedding light on the evolving situation.

According to Jason Casuga, CEO and Chief Engineer for the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, the March forecast which was presented to their board on the 11, wasn’t particularly promising.

However, recent snowfall, including Monday’s snow at locations like Ski Santa Fe, has helped improve the snowpack compared to earlier in the month. “We’re in a similar period to last year, where we saw significant snow events through March into early April,” Casuga explained.

Despite these improvements, concerns persist about the quantity of water available for farmers later in the season and the challenges of storing it effectively. “The biggest worry is where the water goes when it starts to melt and how to store it,” Casuga emphasized. He highlighted the risk of rapid snowmelt overwhelming current storage systems, potentially leading to water shortages as it continues down its path in the Rio Grande.

Compounding the issue is the ongoing construction of the El Vado Dam, the primary water storage facility for the district. Casuga noted that completion is not expected until at least 2026, with full storage not anticipated until 2030. In the interim, the district must rely on other nearby dams, which do not have the capacity to store as much water.

Farmers, already grappling with water shortages, voiced their concerns about enduring another six years of uncertainty until the dam is fully operational. Casuga acknowledged the challenges, stating, “Regardless of how much water we have, the hardship, especially through the summer, is not having the ability to store water.”

As the irrigation season progresses, water predictions remain uncertain. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District plans to monitor the situation with April and May measurements, providing a clearer picture of what lies ahead for farmers during the critical summer months.

