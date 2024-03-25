NCAA women's tournament: NC State plays today, looks to join Duke in Sweet 16
The Wolfpack beat Tennessee in round two of the NCAA Women's tournament on Monday.
The Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament continues today. Are you ready to watch?
The Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament continues today with Iowa vs. WVU.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Selection Sunday is here.
This might be one of the craziest years ever for the coaching carousel with all the movement that could take place after the season.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Mark Byington led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and their first NCAA tournament win since 1983.
