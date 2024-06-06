UNC Board of Governors taps a familiar name to lead North Carolina Central University

Dr. Karrie Dixon will be NC Central University's 13th chancellor. (Photo courtesy NCCU)

Dr. Karrie Dixon has been selected by the UNC Board of Governors to be North Carolina Central University’s next chancellor. Dixon, a first-generation college student, has served as chancellor of Elizabeth City State University since 2018.

During her tenure at ECSU, Dixon is credited with growing enrollment by nearly 70%, raised $24 million in private gifts and building partnerships that led to nearly $300 million in state and federal funding for facilities, infrastructure and academic programs.

At Thursday’s meeting of the UNC Board of Governors, System President Peter Hans said Dixon rose to the top of a list of more than 50 candidates in a nationwide search because of her reputation as a widely admired leader with deep roots in North Carolina higher education.

“Dr. Dixon has been the person you call when there’s a complicated challenge with student success. She brings to that work not only a deep understanding of public policy and academic culture, but also profound empathy for students of all backgrounds and a deep belief in the capacity of every student to thrive when offered the right resources and high expectations,” Hans said.

Hans credited Dixon with reenergizing long dormant partnerships and rebuilding a sense of pride in Elizabeth City’s hometown university.

“At a time of rising skepticism about higher education, Chancellor Dixon has won by partisan trust and admiration for staying focused on the core mission of our public universities and holding herself and her team accountable for delivering results,” Hans added.

At her first public event in Durham as chancellor-elect, Dixon told attendees that the appointment was a dream come true.

“To our students, you are the reason we are here. Student success is my priority and everything we do will be evaluated on how well we help you find your purpose and champion your futures,” pledged Dixon.

Thursday’s introduction on the Central campus was widely attended by Durham dignitaries, including Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams, Congresswoman Valerie Foushee, and former state senator and civil rights activist “Mickey” Michaux, an alumnus of the school.

And for those alumni, Dixon said their success would be the school’s best advertisement.

“I look forward to working with you to tell your stories to the prospective students, employers, partners, and donors,” Dixon said. “We need to keep the door of opportunity open at our beloved university.”

Dixon earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University, a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and a doctorate from North Carolina State University. She has worked within the UNC System for 23 years.

She succeeds Chancellor Johnson Akinleye, who is retiring at the end of this month, following his eight years leading the university.

The appointment by the UNC System Board of Governors comes just a week after the nomination of veteran higher education administrator Bonita Brown to serve as the next chancellor at Winston-Salem State University.

NCCU has nearly 8,000 students (5,973 undergrad/1,992 graduate students) and 1,479 employees.

“The work that we do matters so much,” Dixon told the Central community. “Eagle pride amplified.”

