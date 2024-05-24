UNC Board of Governors repeals DEI funding

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors has repealed funding tied to diversity, equity and inclusion programs, according to WTVD.

The board voted Thursday to replace its 2019 DEI policy, which required universities to share data on how they were promoting diversity and inclusion.

The plan was put forward by a committee last month. The committee, which operates within the board, said the DEI programs go against “institutional neutrality,” WTVD reports. Each program would have needed to be adjusted by September.

Guidance on next steps will be shared with UNC System schools in the next few weeks, WTVD reports. Changes are expected to be in place by the 2024-2025 school year.

The Charlotte Engineering Early College held its graduation on Thursday.

Graduate Caden Byers had planned to take advantage of DEI programs.

“I was going to use those programs and it’s unfortunate that they are no longer going to continue,” Byers said. “I think this puts us back a little bit in terms of making resources more available to different types of students. I feel like the choice should be reconsidered.”

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber posted a letter about the coming changes.

Kyle Bellamy is a junior at UNC Charlotte.

“It seems to be going back to the 1960s where no one really has a voice, which is really unfortunate,” Bellamy said.

He said the board is not listening to the students.

“It’s incredibly disappointing especially with all the offices that we have on campus with inclusivity,” he said. “It kind of feels like they are silencing voices, especially with the LGBTQ departments that we have on campus.”

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon Gaber’s full letter:

Dear Niner Nation,

Today, the UNC System Board of Governors passed a new policy that affects diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at North Carolina public universities. The policy is written such that it is effective immediately, and institutions must certify their compliance on or before September 1.

The System Office has indicated that it will provide additional guidance to help us establish appropriate next steps. It may be several weeks before we have more information to share, but we will continue to keep our campus updated.