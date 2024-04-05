Unboxing the secrets: Trump's trial explained
Former President Donald Trump faces a legal battle over classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.
Judge Aileen Cannon denies former President Donald Trump’s motion to have criminal charges dropped in the classified documents case on the grounds that the Presidential Records Act (PRA) permitted him to keep them in his home after leaving the White House.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump suffers legal setbacks, NCAA women’s Final Four begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Breath easy with this Aura Smart Air Purification and Mini Purification bundle for $199 at Adorama
The USWNT face off against Japan in their first game of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Down Jacket is a remarkable example of timeless style and unbeatable warmth
'Everybody I know uses this,' the reality star raves — and more than 13,000 Amazon shoppers are also hooked.
Oil prices topped $90 per barrel on Thursday. Here's why the rally may not stop.
Tucked into Rubrik's IPO filing this week — between the parts about employee count and cost statements — was a nugget that reveals how the data management company is thinking about generative AI and the risks that accompany the new tech: Rubrik has quietly set up a governance committee to oversee how artificial intelligence is implemented in its business. According to the Form S-1, the new AI governance committee includes managers from Rubrik's engineering, product, legal and information security teams. Together, the teams will evaluate the potential legal, security and business risks of using generative AI tools and ponder "steps that can be taken to mitigate any such risks," the filing reads.
Scammers are using AI tools to create fake law firms used for link-building SEO scams.
Faced with labor shortages, sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture are increasingly adopting AI in their automation. Computer vision startups are looking to jump on that opportunity with a range of point solutions for both industries. From data collection to crop monitoring and harvesting, robots with eyes are entering the fields.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
Kentucky is getting an All-American for its first team under Brooks.
The president isn't saying so, but the administration's behind-the-scenes actions reveal a fear that rising gas prices could doom his reelection effort.
The betting-related mess involving baseball's biggest star may be a stark warning about the risks gambling poses to leagues that have suddenly embraced it.
The call comes at a time of growing U.S. disapproval of Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.
Most people focus on the presidential frontrunners, but control of Congress matters nearly as much.
Iowa and UConn face off in the Final Four round of March Madness this Friday.
The Bilt Mastercard offers a unique advantage: You can earn points on your rent payments, and Bilt will cover any added transaction fees. Check out all the perks.
For the second time in just over a month, Meta's apps, including WhatsApp, and to some extent, Messenger and Instagram, faced outages and intermittent issues. While it's rare for services as large as those operated by Meta to go down entirely, Meta's status page detailed disruptions to key business services, including its Ads Manager, Messenger Platform, WhatsApp Business API and others.
What's the most expensive car in the world in 2024? That depends. Do you include classics sold at auction or just new cars? Here's the answer either way.