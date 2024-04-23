‘Unbelievable’: Mourning Lebanon family outraged teen murder suspect was out on bond, accused of killing again

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lebanon family waiting years for justice is outraged to see the teenager accused in their loved ones murder back on the streets, accused of yet another murder.

Metro police are looking for 19-year-old Adrian Cameron II after a rapper was killed in Midtown over the weekend.

Cameron II was out on bond for the 2021 murder of 50-year-old Josh Evans.

“This has just reopened the whole wound,” said Josh’s family, who didn’t want to be identified for safety reasons.

It’s a wound the family was still working to heal.

“I laid and listened to his brother cry all night last night,” Evans’ sister-in-law explained.

The circumstances have been gut-wrenching from the beginning. In 2021, Evans was found shot and wrapped in trash bags in the Cumberland River.

“How do you absorb that once they call and tell you he is wrapped in trash bags? I mean it just gets gorier; it’s just horrible!”

Cameron II was just 16 at the time of Evans’ murder and turned himself in to police months later.

In the course of their investigation into Evans’ murder, police tried to question Cameron II’s father, Adrian Cameron Sr. Their attempts ended in Cameron Sr. barricading himself inside a Nashville motel where he shot at officers. Police returned fire, ultimately killing him.

“It never seems to end,” Evans’ family explained.

In March 2022, Cameron II turned himself in. Less than four months later, the teen was arrested on gun charges in Rutherford County.

“Why was he on the street? He should have been still locked up,” Evans’ family questioned.

It’s a question that continues to plague the minds of Evans’ family following the deadly shooting of rapper Chris King over the weekend.

“Maybe if they would have taken him to court and he would be sentenced to be in jail, this kid would be alive making albums,” Evans’ family said.

Metro police said Cameron II, now 19 years old, is one of three suspects involved in King’s death. They said data shows he cut his ankle monitor shortly after the shooting.

“Bottom line is they should have never let him out; they should have just never let him out,” Evans’ family stated.

Now with the suspect back on the run, Evans’ family said they feel as though they are re-living the day their loved one was murdered all again.

“She was the apple of her daddy’s eye,” the family said of Evans’ daughter. “How horrible is it for her to have to endure this again?”

Anyone with information on Adrian Cameron II’s whereabouts or on the identifies of the other suspects in the weekend shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

