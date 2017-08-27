Unbeaten Ravens get past short-handed Bills 13-9

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor pauses after being sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The winless Buffalo Bills sent home defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, lost quarterback Tyrod Taylor to injury and made far too many mistakes against the Baltimore Ravens, who remained undefeated in the preseason with a 13-9 victory Saturday night.

Though starting quarterback Joe Flacco has yet to take a snap at camp this summer, the Ravens (3-0) have relied heavily on their retooled defense to win.

Baltimore has allowed only two touchdowns in three games — none by the starting unit — and now stands one victory short of completing a second straight unbeaten preseason.

Buffalo (0-3) is still looking for its first win under rookie coach Sean McDermott, who's got far more important issues to address, such as the behavior of Dareus and the health of Taylor.

Dareus was exiled by the Bills before the kickoff for violating a team rule. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane called the transgression "disappointing" and did not rule out the possibility of further discipline beyond the one-game suspension.

Taylor sustained a concussion at the end of Buffalo's second possession when sacked by Matthew Judon. After being assessed on the sideline, Taylor was removed from the game.

He threw only three passes, completing one for 3 yards.

Backup Nate Peterman went 11 for 23 for 93 yards. Third-stringer T.J. Yates entered in the third quarter and had his first pass intercepted — a turnover that Baltimore converted into a touchdown for a 10-7 lead.

Buffalo was penalized nine times for 64 yards. Several of the flags came at the worst time, wiping out first downs and solid kick returns.

Finally, with 1:04 left, rookie receiver Brandon Reilly lost a fumble at the Baltimore 8 to end the Bills' final chance to win.

TEMPORARY STARTER

Ryan Mallett, who's been starting in place of Flacco for Baltimore, went 6 for 10 for 58 yards in less than a half.

ROOKIE WATCH

Bills: WR Zay Jones, a second-round selection, had three catches for 28 yards.

Ravens: Undrafted free agent RB Taquan Mizzell, out of Virginia, made an impression with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. He also had six carries for 14 yards.

POSITION BATTLES

Bills: Fifth-round pick Peterman was the first quarterback summoned after Taylor went down and appears to have locked down the backup role after starting camp behind Yates.

Ravens: Signed as a free agent earlier in the week, C Jeremy Zuttah returned to his familiar spot in the middle of the Baltimore offensive line and could press Ryan Jensen for a starting spot.

RAISED FIST

While many of his teammates put their hands on their hearts during the national anthem, Bills tackle Cameron Jefferson raised his right fist. Jefferson has done so previously, saying he's protesting racial inequality.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL