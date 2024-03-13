Unanimous Board of Public Safety vote suspends officer accused of sex abuse without pay

SOUTH BEND — South Bend Police Officer Rico E. Butler, who was charged with two counts of child seduction on March 2, has been suspended without pay according to a Board of Public Safety decision Wednesday morning.

In a unanimous decision, effective March 13, the Board of Public Safety, voted to remove Butler's pay, an authority only they have.

“The board decided he will no longer be paid when he’s on leave,” South Bend Police Department Media Liaison Ashley O’Chap told The Tribune.

Upon Butler's arrest, he was initially suspended with pay.

“The board, by law, is the only entity by law that can decide his pay status," O'Chap said. "The chief can just relieve him of duty with pay and that’s where his authority ends.”

Butler is alleged to have had sex with a 17-year-old student inside a classroom of the school where he worked part time and she was a student. Investigators did not specify which school it allegedly happened in, only that it was in Mishawaka, but The Tribune has determined that it appears the school where investigators believe Butler abused the girl was New Vision Christian Academy on North Logan Street in Mishawaka.

Prosecutors lay out the case in court documents that Butler worked both as a part-time resource officer and basketball coach, starting at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, and the girl said she knew Butler from school, where he was like a mentor to her.

In a March 4 Facebook post, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski voiced his disappointment regarding the allegations leading to Butler's arrest, stating that he'll ask the board to take up the case.

"I am distraught and disappointed by the allegations that ultimately led to the arrest and charging of Rico Butler," Ruszkowski wrote in the Facebook post.

"As police officers, we hold ourselves to higher standards," he continued. "Any alleged negative behavior by an individual who wears our badge is a detriment to the efforts of our 250+ officers, who strive each day to build and maintain trust and make a positive impact within our community."

In Butler's first court appearance, on March 4, his bond was set at $3,000 and he was issued a no contact order with the victim. According to court records, that cash bond was submitted into the St. Joseph County clerk's office on March 6.

Butler's next hearing will take place on April 15 at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Stephanie E. Steele in the St. Joseph County Superior Court.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Officer accused of two counts of child seduction suspended without pay