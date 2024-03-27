Unaccompanied veteran burial set in Killeen

Mar. 26—KILLEEN — At 11 a.m. sharp April 2, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran Private Kellie C.A. Mason. Born on October 5, 1966, Private Mason served from October 2001 to April 2009. Private Mason received the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal for her service to our nation.

Private Mason is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend her burial. Help spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

Private Mason will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on her behalf.