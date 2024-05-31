Unaccompanied Veteran Burial set at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

May 31—KILLEEN — The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Navy Veteran Stephen Ronald Wood at 11 a.m. sharp June 5.

Born on November 7, 1957, Wood served from June 1976 to November 1976.

Wood is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Members of the Killeen community are encouraged to attend.

Wood will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.