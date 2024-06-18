‘Unacceptable’: Officials respond to reported child sex abuse by Gateway Church pastor

Robert Morris should resign from his job as the leader of North Texas megachurch Gateway Church in response to allegations of child sexual abuse, former Southlake mayor John Huffman said in a statement he shared on social media.

Morris, the founder and senior pastor of Gateway Church in Southlake, admitted to sexual contact with a girl in the 1980s. The woman, now in her 50s, said the abuse because when she was 12 years old and continued until Morris was caught in 1987, when she was 16. Morris said in a statement the church shared with its leadership that the abuse including kissing and touching but not intercourse.

Huffman, who was the mayor of Southlake from 2021 until he launched an ultimately unsuccessful bid for a Republican nomination for Congress this year, said Morris needs to step down or be removed from his position of leadership.

“We are all sinners, saved by grace,” Huffman wrote in a post on X on Tuesday. “And some sins are so egregious and vile that they disqualify a person from holding an office of trust like a pastorship.”

Morris, a spiritual adviser to Donald Trump and who leads one of the largest churches in the country, is accused of abusing the woman multiple times in the 1980s, The Christian Post reported Saturday. She said the abuse happened in Oklahoma and Texas from 1982 to 1987, when Morris was in his 20s.

A blog post from The Wartburg Watch identified the woman as Cindy Clemishire. The writer said Clemishire described the alleged abuse with specificity, down to the clothes she wore when the abuse took place.

Morris said in the statement released by Gateway Church that he was removed from ministry by Shady Grove Church and went to “freedom ministry.”

On its website, Gateway Church describes its freedom ministry as religious counseling to “undo the works of the devil in the lives of individuals,” including exorcism.

Morris said he spoke with church elders and Clemishire’s father, according to the statement.

“I submitted myself to the elders of Shady Grove Church and the young lady’s father,” Morris said, referring to the then-16-year-old girl’s father. “They asked me to step out of ministry and receive counseling and freedom ministry. Since that time, I have walked in purity and accountability in this area.”

Huffman apparently took issue with Morris’ characterization of Clemishire as a “young lady” at that time.

“Years ago, he ruined a 12 year old girl’s life. She was not a young lady, but a child,” Huffman wrote on Tuesday. “He should have spent time in jail, but he didn’t. And to date, despite the news breaking days ago, leadership at Gateway Church has made no public statements, and Pastor Morris remains employed. This is unacceptable.”

In times of great and sudden calamity, many of us feel quite helpless to put into words our thoughts. I’ve had many conversations, and seen many posts online, with friends and neighbors who are at a loss for words because of the news coming out of Gateway Church.



Huffman said it doesn’t matter how long it’s been since the abuse, there have to be consequences.

“I can’t imagine how painful the last 35 years have been for her. She deserves every measure of justice, delayed as it may be,” Huffman wrote.

Republican State Rep. Nate Schatzline, who is a pastor at Mercy Culture in Fort Worth, also issued a statement saying that Morris’ actions were “deeply disturbing and are unacceptable for anyone, especially a spiritual leader.”

He said Morris has shared in the past about a “moral failing” and went to restoration ministry. While he believes in that ministry, Schatzline said the details about his actions change his view of Morris’ ability to lead a church.

My Statement on the actions of Pastor Robert Morris:



“I wholeheartedly condemn these actions and any attempt to cover them up,” Schatzline wrote in the statement. “We’re praying for the woman who has come forward and everyone affected, and I am grieved that a church leader committed this abuse.”

He said Morris’ actions should be made public, not tolerated and that anybody who harms a child should be held accountable.

Republican State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, who represents Southlake in the Texas House, wrote in a statement that Clemishire is owed justice and Morris needs to be held accountable.

“His confession of criminal activity and moral failure is shocking and unacceptable,” he wrote. “My heart goes out to the woman whose life was irrevocably altered by his actions when she was just a child.”

He wrote that he will stand with Clemishire and any other victims.

“The pain he has caused cannot be erased, and he should face the consequences of his crimes,” Capriglione said in the statement. “I stand with any victims and will continue to fight for their rights and safety.”

