“It’s unacceptable”: Grandmother speaks on school bus incident

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — More is being learned about the Madison County School System (MCSS) bus that swerved off the road with children on board.

District officials originally told News 19 that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was investigating, but we now know that ALEA will not investigate. Instead, MCSS must complete an internal investigation, and then hand that over to ALEA, according to school officials.

Athens City Schools names new head basketball coach

Jennifer Heathington’s grandson was on that bus that left the roadway in Owens Cross Roads this week. “As a grandparent, I’m very upset, it should not have happened,” she said.

In the video obtained by News 19, the MCSS bus appears to go airborne before returning to the roadway and officials say it had 21 students onboard. Heathington is upset over what she says was a delayed response on behalf of MCSS in addressing the injuries some children had.

She says the bus driver didn’t stop and instead dropped the kids off before officials later confirmed that school nurses checked students upon their arrival.

“A child being hurt, you can feel it yourself basically and he did have some bruises and bumps on him,” Heathington told News 19.

Man injured after fight possibly over attempted gas theft, stabbing near Matic Road

As a concerned grandparent, she feels the school board needs to quickly address how these situations are handled and says there also was a slow response in getting information to worried parents.

“There needed to be some kind of outside personnel and for me, the process or procedures or whatever were not followed,” Heathington said. “I’m sure there is some kind of process for it and if not somebody needs to answer to that.”

Heathington fears her grandchild and other students could have to deal with trauma after an experience like what happened. She feels procedures for school bus drivers need to be reviewed immediately adding an incident as such should never happen again.

“They need to start from A all the way to Z as far as safety is concerned as far as the process and procedures are concerned, all that needs to be addressed,” Heathington said.

📲Download the WHNT News 19 App to stay updated on the go.

📧Sign up for WHNT News 19 newsletters to have news sent to your inbox.

MCSS provided News 19 with the following statement regarding the investigation:

“Since there was no crash, as generally defined by ALEA, they will collect our summary narrative when an internal investigation is complete and put it into their final incident report. With that, MCSS is still gathering information pertaining to the incident.”

School officials say the investigation is ongoing and the bus driver’s status is pending disciplinary review by the board of education.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.