Unacceptable barriers for disabled; Preventing veterans' suicides; Electrification Act votes

Exposing unacceptable barriers to disability services in Oklahoma

The disability status report conducted by Cornell University showed the prevalence of disability in Oklahoma was a staggering 16.1% of individuals of all ages, which means that out of 3,880,800 individuals, 625,800 are affected. It's inconceivable that the process of obtaining federal disability benefits and services in Oklahoma can take years, leaving the most vulnerable Oklahomans to poverty, hopelessness and even homelessness.

The federal programs offered by the Social Security Administration, including Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Security Disability Insurance Program (SSDI), often come with impossible wait times, which deprive many individuals of the required resources to survive in desperate situations.

According to Jakab's 2022 report, most initial applications for disability in Oklahoma are rejected 70% of the time, with reconsiderations rejected 91%. However, those who are denied reconsideration may request a hearing with an administrative judge, with a 50% chance of approval that increases threefold if represented by a lawyer. The average wait time for decisions varies, but it takes an average of six months to get an initial disability decision, and up to a year to appear at a hearing.

As someone who lives with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), I have witnessed the various challenges that disabled individuals face. The current process for federal disability services requires individuals to demonstrate disability status, resulting in long waits to receive necessary services. This wait can be exacerbated by the lack of state services available to fill in the gaps.

Oklahomans should be concerned that the Social Security Administration requirements perpetuate the association between disability and poverty, and demand more resources be allocated toward assisting those during the application process allowing applicants the opportunity to thrive, not just survive.

Taylor Orebaugh

— Taylor Orebaugh, Edmond

Everyone can help prevent suicide among veterans

There are too many veterans committing suicide even after seeking mental health services. The question that remains unanswered is why. Being a military wife, it is painful to watch my husband lose friends he shared pivotal life moments with while serving our country, not to mention seeing my husband battle his own mental health at times. You would think that seeking mental health services would help to some degree, but the number of suicides and those who have attempted to seek help seem to slip through the cracks somehow.

According to Veteran Affairs, an average of 17.5 veterans a day end their lives prematurely. In 2020, the latest numbers available reflect suicide rates to be 57.3% higher in the veteran community than those who are nonveteran. It was not until recently that the VA expanded access to mental health services at any VA or non-VA health facility. I would count this a huge victory, as those who know the VA from personal experience would agree that the services provided and the wait times to be seen at a VA facility are nothing short of frustrating.

Mental health should no longer have the stigma attached to it that it currently does today. Those who fight for our rights in this country see more than the average person will ever see, yet have the hardest time reaching out for help due to the environment that comes with it. Interventions are available and are evidence-based on success.

I think the real question is how we can, as a community, come together to support our veterans who may be at risk. The answer is recognizing the signs, supporting them, and seeking treatment upon onset. Getting the knowledge out that treatment is more accessible than it had been before, veterans now can seek treatment at ANY VA or NON-VA health facility. Help spread information, so lives can be saved and devastation prevented.

— Nicole Staton, Choctaw

Would 1930s vote have been 'No'?

The Oklahoma Broadband Office recently approved an award of $374 million to begin the process of providing broadband internet services to underserved and unserved Oklahoma counties. Mike Sanders, executive director of the office estimated another $797 million will be awarded in 2025 bringing broadband access to 57 counties. This is a very big deal for rural parts of our state.

In his April 21 guest column in The Oklahoman, Mr. Sanders calls the broadband provisions of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act ``historic" and predicts the broadband provisions of the Act will have as much impact on rural America as the impact of the Rural Electrification Act in the 1930s. (Significantly, federal action will have been the catalyst for economic progress then and now.)

The infrastructure bill passed Congress three years ago with bipartisan support. But guess what. Every member of the Oklahoma Congressional delegation VOTED AGAINST this bill! You kinda wonder how they would have voted on the electrification bill 88 years ago.

― Dick Howard, Edmond

Homelessness puts youths at higher risk for mental health, other issues

There is no reason for youth to be experiencing homelessness. Homelessness includes living in shelters, couch surfing or living in any place that is not a person’s home. The National Conference of State Legislatures reported in 2023 that each year approximately one in 30 youths ages 13 to 17 years old experience homelessness. The 2019-20 Homeless Children and Census Report showed Oklahoma had 14,720 children and youth through 12th grade who were experiencing homelessness. Some of these youths are with family and some are on their own. Homelessness puts youth at higher risk for mental health issues, early pregnancy, substance abuse, learning difficulties, along with other issues.

There have been studies that show screening youths for risks of homelessness is beneficial because they can receive services and resources to help them continue having stable housing. For youths experiencing homelessness with their families, having ample affordable housing would be a start toward decreasing homelessness. Oklahoma needs more resources to help people while they are experiencing homelessness and resources once they get stable housing to help them maintain it. We also need to ensure we are getting information about the resources we have in Oklahoma to the people who need them.

— Rhonda Wheeler, Yukon

Which book should we follow?

Concerning “Corporal punishment isn’t core to our faith” published on May 5 in Viewpoints:

This is a well written article, however, it is confusing as to which manuscript Christians should follow, The Holy Bible or The United Methodist Book of Resolutions.

The author states his concerns that when Holy Scripture is quoted that Christians may interpret that as a rallying cry. He also states, “We all have our own interpretations of history’s most powerful words ― the Holy Bible.” The Bible is not a historical document, but the infallible word of God.

The greatest area of uncertainty is when Bishop James G. Nunn declares the United Methodist Book of Resolutions contains the wisdom of Christ-followers from a variety of cultures and backgrounds all around the world and suggests ancient Scripture should be read in the context of today’s society. Bishop Nunn has inferred The United Methodist Book of Resolutions has placed itself on equal footing with God’s Word and when events or circumstances don’t line up with His Word, then they are changed to fit the present circumstance.

It appears the Holy Bible was only relevant thousands of years ago and now man will revise the inerrant and infallible Word of God.

Unfortunately, many churches have left their first love which could have eternal consequences.

― Steve & Donna Satterwhite, Midwest City

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Homeless youths; Disability barriers to help; Preventing vet suicides