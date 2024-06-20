UN poll says 80% of people want governments to do more on climate

Four out of every five people want governments to show more commitment on climate protection, according to a United Nations survey.

Meanwhile 86% were in favour of their countries putting aside geopolitical differences and working together on climate protection, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said on Thursday.

More than half of respondents said they think about the climate crisis at least daily or weekly.

More than 75,000 people in 77 countries, including Germany, were asked 15 questions each for the survey - the largest in the world to focus solely on climate change and the second of its kind, the UN said.