UN Jerusalem vote list: The 128 countries that didn't back US over their Israel capital decision

Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was dealt a blow when the bulk of the United Nations General Assembly member states backed its motion to brand his unilateral move as “null and void”.

The resounding condemnation against the move by the US president was delivered by 128 countries - almost two-thirds of the 193 member states of the global alliance. Only nine, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, supported Mr Trump in his stance.

The UK, France and Germany were among the nations who voted in favour of the motion. It is not legally binding, but its near unanimous victory delivers an embarrassing blow to Mr Trump.

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that Washington would take note of countries which had “disrespected” America by voting against it.

Mr Trump had earlier threatened to cut “billions” of aid dollars to nations which backed the UN’s motion.





Here are the countries that did so:

A: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan

B: Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi

C: Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Chad, Chile, China, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica

E: Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia

F: Finland, France

G: Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guinea, Guyana

I: Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy

J: Japan, Jordan

K: Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan

L: Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg

M: Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Mauritania, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique

N: Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway

O: Oman

P: Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal

Q: Qatar

R: Republic of Korea (South Korea), Russia

S: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Somalia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria

T: Tajikistan, Thailand, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Tunisia, Turkey

U: United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan

V: Venezuela, Vietnam

Y: Yemen

Z: Zimbabwe

Member states that voted against the resolution:

G: Guatemala

H: Honduras

I: Israel

M: Marshall Islands, Micronesia

N: Nauru

P: Palau

T: Togo

U: United States

Member states that abstained:

A: Antigua-Barbuda, Argentina, Australia

B: Bahamas, Benin, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina

C: Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic

D: Dominican Republic

E: Equatorial Guinea

F: Fiji

H: Haiti, Hungary

J: Jamaica

K: Kiribati

L: Latvia, Lesotho

M: Malawi, Mexico

P: Panama, Paraguay, Philippines, Poland

R: Romania, Rwanda

S: Solomon Islands, South Sudan

T: Trinidad-Tobago, Tuvalu

U: Uganda

V: Vanuatu