UN experts say North Korea missile landed in Kharkiv

STORY: Missile debris that landed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on January 2 was from a North Korean ballistic missile.

That's according to a report from United Nations sanctions monitors to a Security Council committee and seen by Reuters on Monday (April 29).

This footage is from days after the January strike.

At the time, the local prosecutor’s office showed fragments of the missile to the media, suggesting they could have been from one supplied by North Korea.

In the report, the monitors concluded that the debris was from a Hwasong-11 series missile and is in violation of the arms embargo on North Korea...

which has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

In their report, the monitors say they (quote) "could not independently identify from where the missile was launched, nor by whom."

Information about the missile’s trajectory - supplied by Ukraine - suggests the missile was launched from Russia, the report says.

The Russian and North Korean missions to the U.N. in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. and others have previously accused North Korea of transferring weapons to Russia to use against Ukraine, which it invaded over two years ago.

Both have denied the accusations.

Last year they vowed to deepen military relations.