UN court orders Israel to provide more aid to the Gaza Strip

A Palestinian family can be seen at makeshift tent in Rafah, amid the battles between Israel and Hamas. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to immediately allow the delivery of significantly more humanitarian goods to the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations' highest court in The Hague ordered on Thursday that more border crossings should be opened for the transport of food and medical aid.

The court was responding to a request from South Africa in the ongoing genocide proceedings against Israel.

At the end of January, the court had already ordered emergency measures and ordered Israel to do everything possible to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Given the deteriorating situation in the war zone and the threat of famine, South Africa called for additional measures. The court agreed with this.

Decisions of the International Court of Justice are binding.

Since the decision of January 26, the “catastrophic living conditions of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have continued to deteriorate,” the decision stated.

The judges particularly mention hunger. There is now no longer just a risk of famine, but famine has already begun, they said.

Israel must work closely with the United Nations to deliver aid, they said. The judges also included water, electricity, clothing and tents among the urgently needed relief supplies.

Israel was also warned to ensure that its military units do not violate the rights of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This also includes preventing the delivery of urgently needed relief supplies.

The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre with more than 1,200 deaths that militants from the Palestinian Hamas movement and other Islamist groups carried out in Israel on October 7.

Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive. In view of the high number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, Israel has come in for increasing criticism internationally.

