UMN asks for public’s help to find student missing from St. Paul campus
A University of Minnesota student is missing from the St. Paul campus and law enforcement asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find the 20-year-old.
Margot Langford, who also goes by the name River, was last seen Sunday around midnight at Bailey Hall.
The residence hall is on Cleveland Avenue near Buford Avenue.
University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety is requesting anyone who has seen Langford or knows the student’s whereabouts to contact them at 612-624-2677.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Washington County has new fire-suppression devices, and one already helped save a St. Paul Park home
Crime & Public Safety | Roseville homeowner who died in fire identified
Crime & Public Safety | Court upholds rejection of substitute teaching license for ex-officer who killed Philando Castile
Crime & Public Safety | MN Senate advances school resource officers bill, but more work remains
Crime & Public Safety | Wisconsin officials release names of 7 Virginia residents killed in crash that claimed 9 lives