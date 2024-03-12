UMN asks for public’s help to find student missing from St. Paul campus

A University of Minnesota student is missing from the St. Paul campus and law enforcement asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find the 20-year-old.

Margot Langford, who also goes by the name River, was last seen Sunday around midnight at Bailey Hall.

The residence hall is on Cleveland Avenue near Buford Avenue.

University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety is requesting anyone who has seen Langford or knows the student’s whereabouts to contact them at 612-624-2677.

