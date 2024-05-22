UMD researchers working to improve diversity while conducting neuroscience study

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Researchers at the University of Maryland are tackling trying to find answers to several questions.

On one hand, assistant professor Rachel Romeo has been using technology to better understand what’s happening in a child’s brain.

The study looks at how early experiences influence their learning and brain development, focusing on kids as young as 3 years old.

At the same time, Romeo has also tried to figure out how to make the Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) cap work for all hair types.

“I’m as White as they come, and I have no idea how to solve this problem,” she said.

UMD rising senior Abria Simmons signed up to help Romeo in her sophomore year. Since then, she has been exploring techniques that work with the cap.

“I was taught by my mom how to do my hair,” Simmons said. “Black people deserve, you know, to be represented in these spaces. They deserve to have their voices heard and they deserve to, you know, be in studies if they want to.”

Simmons came up with several ideas that work with the cap.

“Ultimately, what Abria has really come up with is sort of this menu of options,” Romeo said. “Depending on someone’s hair length, hair texture, you know, the willingness to sit still for a little bit of time, we have several different options.”

The study is still underway, you can sign up here to participate.

