Will you need an umbrella on Memorial Day? Also, slight risk for severe weather Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday and Monday, with a slight chance of severe weather Sunday evening.

Anyone venturing out Sunday afternoon or evening should bring an umbrella, just in case.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m., with a marginal risk of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts could be the primary threat.

Keep the umbrellas handy on Memorial Day as well. The National Weather Service is currently calling for showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly before noon. There also is a chance for showers and thunderstorms after noon and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday evening.

The temperatures are expected to fall over the next few days. Today's high is expected to be 82 degrees, while temperatures on Memorial Day are forecast to be 76 degrees. Tuesday's high is expected to be 72 degrees, and Wednesday's forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: NWS provides weather forecast for Memorial Day in northeast Ohio