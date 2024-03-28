UMass Dartmouth is mourning the loss of its first woman trustee, Claire T. Carney

DARTMOUTH — The UMass Dartmouth community is coping with the death of one of its prominent figures this week.

New Bedford native Claire T. Carney, the first woman member of the university's Board of Trustees, died Sunday, March 24, according to her obituary, at her home in Boca Raton, Florida, at age 101.

"Claire was known for her decades-long dedication to mentoring women and her efforts to expand educational opportunities on the South Coast and beyond. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love, and humility," her obituary reads.

"Claire strongly believed in the life-changing potential of education," a letter from UMD Chancellor Dr. Mark Fuller to UMD staff and faculty reads.

Claire T. Carney, seen here at the 2006 dedication of the Claire T. Carney Library, is mourned by the UMass Dartmouth community after her death on Sunday, March 24, at age 101. She was the university's first female trustee, when it was known as SMU.

"After years of working to support her family after tragically losing her husband, Claire enrolled here when the university was known as Southeastern Massachusetts University (SMU) and in 1973, proudly earned her B.A. in English," Fuller wrote. "In 1981, she made history as the first woman appointed to the SMU Board of Trustees. Her generous support of the university and education across the SouthCoast has enabled countless students to pursue their dreams."

As outlined by Fuller, Carney's accomplishments include winning the SMU Alumni Association Service Award in 1982, the Centennial Award in 1997, and an honorary doctorate in 1990.

Carney's upbringing and early life

According to her obituary, Carney was born June 18, 1922 in New Bedford, where she grew up attending Sacred Heart Grammar School and New Bedford High School. As an adult, she worked in "various" roles for the federal government during World War II and married Hugh J. Carney — "the great love of her life" — in 1944.

"Tragically, Hugh died unexpectedly in 1962, leaving Claire a widowed mother of four young children. To support her family, she took a position at Morse Twist Drill in New Bedford," the obituary reads.

Then, in 1968, Carney invested a "small insurance policy" from her husband's death to found Claremont Companies. "Started at her dining room table by her eldest son, Patrick, Claremont Companies quickly grew into a highly successful real estate development and management firm," the obituary reads. She left Morse Twist Drill to be Claremont Companies' founding treasurer, until her retirement in 1988.

Carney's legacy in SouthCoast higher education

Noting her lifelong education advocacy, Carney's obit described how she "never gave up on her dream of a college education," going on to earn her undergraduate degree from SMU at age 50. "Subsequently, Claire devoted her time and talents to helping others pursue their educational and career goals," the obituary reads. She was appointed the university's first female trustee in 1981 by then-Gov. Michael Dukakis.

In 2006, the UMD library, "a building very close to Claire's heart," was named for Carney. "Every day, the Claire T. Carney Library serves hundreds of UMass Dartmouth students, faculty, and staff, and is a very fitting reminder of her values and remarkable legacy," Fuller wrote.

Services

Funeral home visitation hours for Carney are scheduled for Friday, April 5, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Waring-Sullivan Dartmouth Funeral and Cremation Service, 230 Russells Mills Rd., South Dartmouth. Carney's Funeral Mass is set for Saturday, April 6, at St. Mary's Church, 795 Dartmouth St., Dartmouth, followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1213 Kempton St., New Bedford.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: UMass Dartmouth library namesake Claire T. Carney dead at 101