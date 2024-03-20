UM suspends fraternity, but says it didn’t break hazing rules in milk-chugging video

The University of Miami suspended a fraternity for the rest of the semester but ruled the organization did not break its hazing policies after a viral video appeared to show frat members chugging milk and vomiting or spitting onto a student in a trash can, according to a report.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon, found to have violated the university’s conduct and alcohol rules, is prohibited from hosting or attending any events until the fall semester, when it can restart its operations under probation, The Miami Hurricane reported Tuesday.

Fraternity members can continue to live in their Coral Gables fraternity house, but violations committed during the probationary period could result in additional penalties, the campus newspaper reported.

“While the investigation did not uncover a violation of the University’s hazing policy, it did uncover other conduct violations,” the University of Miami told The Miami Hurricane in a statement. “As a result of the investigation, the chapter has accepted responsibility for violating the University’s disorderly conduct and alcohol policies.”

Sigma Alpha Epsilon did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from the Miami Herald.

In the video, a man stepped into a trash can at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon frat house, 1520 Liguria Ave. in Coral Gables, while three frat brothers crowded around chugging milk until they eventually spit or vomited on the student. The footage was taken from the neighboring Alpha Epsilon Pi house in the fall 2023 semester, according to the Hurricane.

The video was published by the college news organization in late February.

Miami attorney David W. Bianchi, a national leader in hazing litigation with over 40 years of experience, told the Miami Herald on Wednesday that what he saw on the viral video looked like hazing.

“I cannot imagine that anybody would voluntarily get into a garbage can and allow other pledges to vomit or spit on them unless it was a hazing event,” Bianchi said.

Hazing is “an action or situation created on or off campus which recklessly or intentionally harms, damages, or endangers the mental or physical health or safety of a student,” according to the university’s website.

And, it may not matter if the university took action under its conduct, alcohol or hazing policies because there will be repercussions for what the students did, he added.

“There needs to be consequences if you want to stop inappropriate fraternity conduct in the future,” Bianchi said.

This developing story will be updated.