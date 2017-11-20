The Ultimate Roundup For Hundreds Of Black Friday Deals

You shouldn’t have to comb through hundreds of sites to find the best Black Friday deals. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of what we believe are all of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are actually worth your time and money. And yes, we even included a list of all the stores that’ll remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, so you can better streamline your holiday shopping.

Save yourself some time and take a peek through our ultimate guide to winning Black Friday below:

From crazy door busters to lightning deals and last-minute steals, it can be hard to know where you’re getting the most bang for your buck during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s why we did the research for you and found the sales worth your time and money.

More and more companies are prioritizing their employees and families by opting against staying open on Thanksgiving Day, choosing instead to keep their doors closed until Black Friday (or even later).

Target stores will be open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Their doors will close at midnight and re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, but you can snag their Black Friday deals online all weekend long. Plus, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the retailer’s numerous gift card bundles, which will save you even more.

Earlier this week the commerce giant low-key released a sneak peek at its upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. These deals will be available on various dates and times between Nov. 17 and Black Friday, Nov. 24.

While Jet.com and Amazon offer many of the same core offerings ― quality products, wide selection, two-day shipping ― there’s no membership fee to get Jet’s two-day shipping. Whether you’re looking for gifts under $100, holiday decor, or gifts for your foodie friend, Jet’s best Black Friday deals are worth your time.