The Ultimate Roundup For Amazon Prime Day 2018 Deals

It’s the return of Amazon Prime Day, and with 36 hours of sales and flash deals, there’s more clutter than ever to dig through to find the on-sale products and services worth your time and money.

From TVs and laptops, to kitchen deals and fashion finds, there are more than a million deals on Amazon worldwide today. That’s a lot of time spent finding what exacty is a good deal, and what’s worth skipping.

To narrow it down, we’ve combed through the clutter to find some of the best deals and our favorite finds. Take a look below, and keep checking back throughout Prime Day because we’ll keep updating this list:

(VIEW press via Getty Images) More

Whatever the reason for avoiding Prime Day, there are plenty of other mega sales happening this week to take advantage of, like 30 percent off Target’s stunning home furniture brands and Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Check out the other sales going on here.

(Hero Images via Getty Images) More

Whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop, a tablet perfect for traveling or a convertible laptop with a touch screen, there’s something on sale for every type of user. We’ve combed through the Amazon sales to find the best ones here.

Amazon Prime Day’s 36-hour sales event is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, rivaling Black Friday. If that wasn’t enough, one of Amazon’s top-selling products from Prime Day last year, the Nintendo Switch, will have some of its best-selling accessories and games on sale this year. Check out the best deals here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.