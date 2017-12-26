The ultimate post-Christmas sale roundup

We all know the holiday season always means epic sales and just because Christmas may have to come to an end, doesn't mean the sales have too! In fact, we're pretty sure the sales keep just getting better. From Nordstrom's half-yearly sale to epic finds from Stuart Weitzman and Tobi, we hope your credit cards are ready!

NORDSTROM: From 12/26 - 1/2, save up to 40 percent at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale on everything from apparel and shoes to handbags and jewelry.

SEPHORA: Avoid FOMO. Select Holiday Gift Sets from Tarte Smashbox, Milk, Buxom, and more up to 50% off. Valid from 12/21-12/27.

NET-A-PORTER: Save up to 70% on luxury designers including Saint Laurent, Missoni, Chloe and Helmut Lang!

MR. PORTER: Enjoy up to 50% off in the MR PORTER sale from 12/26-1/25

BAUBLE BAR: From 12/26 to 12/31, save up to 70% off on the chicest jewelry styles.

H&M: From 12/16-12/29, shop and save up to 70% off with newly added styles!

LORD & TAYLOR: After X-Mas Sale Online: Take $20 off your online purchase of $160 or more.

BANANA REPUBLIC: Save up to 40% off must-have styles and take an extra 60% off sale items. Offer ends 1/2.

STUART WEITZMAN: Starting on 12/26, save up to 50% on chic shoes you'll wear all season long!

TOBI: 12/28 - 12/30: 60% off sitewide flash sale

APL: Free T-Shirt with every shoe purchased ($40 value). While supplies last.

GOOD AMERICAN: Up until 1/7, save 40% on select styles online

11 HONORÉ- Save up to 60% off Fall Collections, now through 1/2.

AUDRA- From 12/26 to 1/10, save up to 40% off select pieces and an additional 10% off to ring in the New Year.

