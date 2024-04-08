Your ultimate guide to viewing the 2024 partial solar eclipse in Elmira, New York

On Monday, New Yorkers will have the chance to view a potentially once-in-a-lifetime event: a total solar eclipse.

The moon will pass directly between the Earth and the Sun April 8, creating a total solar eclipse which will block the face of the sun and darken the sky.

While Elmira is not in the direct path of totality, a deep partial eclipse will still be visible, weather conditions permitting.

Here's everything you need to know as the region prepares for this rare spectacle.

The path of totality will enter in the southwestern part of New York just after 3:15 p.m. April 8 and will depart northern New York just before 3:30 p.m.

Most towns in the Elmira area will begin to glimpse the peak of the eclipse starting around 3:22 p.m. The eclipse will start at 2:07:30 p.m. in Elmira, peak at 3:22:30 p.m. and end at 4:34 p.m.

Find specific viewing times across the Southern Tier and the rest of New York here or search by zip code.

More: When is the solar eclipse in Elmira, Chemung County? Search by ZIP code

Predicting cloud cover more than a few days in advance is no clear science, and the Southern Tier region's climate history suggests there will be clouds on April 8.

As of Friday, the latest National Weather Service forecast for Monday's eclipse is mostly sunny with a high near 59 in Elmira. Chances of clear skies in Elmira stand at 51.9% based on historical data, according to NOAA.

Coming off an early April storm that brought heavy rain and wind to the region, an AccuWeather forecast suggests the clear zone that develops in its wake could be in "just the right spot" for good viewing conditions for the eclipse.

More: Elmira's weather outlook during the eclipse is taking shape, and it looks like good news

The best places to witness the eclipse in the Southern Tier include open parks or waterfront areas with unobstructed views of the sky.

A number of eclipse-themed events are planned throughout Chemung County.

Tanglewood Nature Center: Eclipse party at Tanglewood Lodge, 2-3:30 p.m. Refreshments provided. 21 and up event, and registration is required.

Wings of Eagles Discovery Center: Eclipse watch party, 2-4:30 p.m. Eclipse T-shirts and eclipse glasses available. Registration required. There will also be an educational event for students K-8 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

National Soaring Museum: Free admission April 8. Eclipse glasses will be available.

Chemung Valley History Museum: A new exhibit on the 1925 total solar eclipse, which was visible from Elmira, is on display now and will remain until July 27.

Newtown Battlefield State Park: The park is open to the public year-round from dawn to dusk and provides a good eclipse viewing option. In case of winter driving conditions, access into the park is by foot only, with parking outside the entry gate.

John W. Jones Museum: The museum will offer free eclipse viewing on its front lawn from 2-4:30 p.m. Free eclipse glasses will also be offered to the first 100 participants.

More: Events, where to watch in the Elmira area

Wegmans plans to briefly close dozens of stores from 3-3:30 p.m. Monday to allow employees to witness the eclipse.

The Elmira store will be closed during that time, along with Wegmans locations in Corning, Hornell, Johnson City and the Rochester area.

More: Wegmans stores in New York to close temporarily during solar eclipse. What shoppers should know

Elmira and other area school districts have planned a half day of school on April 8, with educational activities during the morning.

Not all eclipse glasses are created equal, and just a few seconds of looking directly into the sun could cause permanent damage. Doctors recommend using a pair of certified eclipse glasses and testing them out before you view the eclipse.

If you don't have eclipse glasses, find out how to build a pinhole projector here.

The solar eclipse on April 8 is a rare sight, but Elmira residents have seen eclipse events throughout history.

On Jan. 24, 1925, Elmira and surrounding communities were in the path of totality. Cloudless skies, traffic tickets and birds changing flight marked that total eclipse in Elmira. A Corning photographer captured a memorable image of the total eclipse in Steuben County.

More: Cloudless skies, traffic tickets, birds changing flight: Elmira's 1925 eclipse experience

One area resident, now 101-years-old, recalled her family using smoked glass to view the eclipse in the days before special eclipse glasses.

More recently, a partial eclipse was visible in 2017 with local coverage around 70%. Monday's event will be much more pronounced with about 98% coverage in Elmira.

Share your eclipse photos with the Star-Gazette

If you have photos of your family viewing the eclipse and would like to share them with the Star-Gazette, email sgnews@gannett.com

They may appear in print or in an online photo gallery.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Eclipse 2024: What Elmira viewers need to know on April 8