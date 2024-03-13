KINGSTON - An Ulster County woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault in two collisions in which she allegedly was driving under the influence of drugs was sentenced earlier this month to three-and-one-third to 10 years in state prison.

The Ulster County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday Nancy Naccarato, 55, of Napanoch, was sentenced March 4 by Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds.

According to the district attorney's office, Naccarato was first arrested on Dec. 3, 2022 after she allegedly drove across the double yellow line on Route 209 in Wawarsing and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the side of the road, causing him serious physical injury.

A blood test showed Ambien, a prescription drug, and cocaine in her system. At her arraignment in Wawarsing Town Court, Naccarato was released to pre-trial supervision over the objections of the district attorney's office.

While she was on release, on Feb. 17, 2023, Naccarato was driving on Route 209 in Marbletown when she allegedly crossed the double yellow line, striking another vehicle head-on. The driver of that vehicle and her six-year-old daughter suffered serious physical injuries.

Naccarato refused to submit to a chemical test, but a blood test obtained by a search warrant showed Alprazolam, a prescription drug, and cocaine in her system, the district attorney's office said.

Naccarato pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a felony, in those two collisions. She has been held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail in the Ulster County jail since the second collision.

The name of Naccarato's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Ulster County woman sentenced after multiple serious injury crashes