Ulster County Sheriff: Kerhonkson man charged with murder

KINGSTON - A Kerhonkson man has been charged with murder, the Ulster County Sheriff's office reported late Thursday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Damon Foy, 50, of Kerhonkson, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder, a felony.

He was arraigned in the Town of Esopus Justice Court and sent without bail to the Ulster County jail, pending a future court appearance.

No other details were released. The sheriff's office said the investigation is open and active, and additional details will be released at a future time.

The name of Foy's attorney was not immediately available.

The state police and the Ulster County District Attorney's office are assisting the sheriff's office in the investigation.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Kerhonkson man charged with murder in Ulster County