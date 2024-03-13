Ulster County man sentenced 5 years for raping young girl

KINGSTON - A Rosendale man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a child, the Ulster County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds pronounced the sentence for Danny Wiebke Jr., 34, of Rosendale.

According to the district attorney's office, Wiebke first had contact with the court after he allegedly violated an order of protection filed against him by his wife in July 2023. Wiebke pleaded guilty to a resulting charge of second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.

While he was awaiting sentencing on that charge, in August 2023, Wiebke allegedly was found naked in bed with a 12-year-old girl.

A subsequent investigation by state police, the City of Kingston Police Department and the district attorney's office resulted in Wiebke being charged with second-degree rape, a felony.

The district attorney's office said Wiebke pleaded guilty to that charge by superior court information, which is a pre-indictment plea agreement.

At Wiebke's sentencing on Tuesday, Jenna Hastings, special victims bureau chief of the district attorney's office, who prosecuted the case, said to him, "You stole the innocence of a 12-year-old child who will wrestle with what you did to her for the rest of her life."

The girl's parents also made a statement at the sentencing.

"Our bright, beautiful child full of promise now must endure the weight of this repulsive crime against her in almost every aspect of her life," their statement said in part.

Wiebke's attorney, Clifford Owens of the Ulster County Public Defender's Office, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wiebke also was sentenced to 60 days in the Ulster County jail for the second-degree criminal contempt charge.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Rosendale man sentenced in August 2023 rape of 12-year-old girl