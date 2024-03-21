Ulster County man pleads guilty to promoting sexual performance by a child

KINGSTON - An Ulster County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to promoting a sexual performance by a child.

The Ulster County District Attorney's office announced Thursday that Joseph O'Bryan, 30, of Clintondale pleaded guilty to the felony charge before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds.

According to the district attorney's office, O'Bryan initially was indicted by an Ulster County grand jury for multiple counts of promoting and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The indictment stemmed from O'Bryan's arrest on Oct. 15, 2020, after the state police executed a search warrant at his residence.

The district attorney's office said an examination of O'Bryan's phone, which was obtained for evidence, revealed he possessed a substantial number of images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

He shared some of those materials with other users, the district attorney's office said.

O'Bryan faces one and one-third to four years in state prison when he is sentenced on May 31.

O'Bryan's attorney, Raymond Ragues, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

