Ulster County man pleads guilty to possessing sexual performance by child

KINGSTON - An UIster County man has pleaded guilty to possessing a child sexual performance.

Ulster County District Attorney Emmanuel Nneji announced Friday that Dylan Corsette, 21, of Napanoch, pleaded guilty to possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

Corsette entered that plea before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds last week.

According to the district attorney's office, the state police executed a search warrant for Corsette's cellphone on May 17 last year after receiving a cyber tipline report.

Corsette was found to be in possession of multiple videos and approximately 564 images containing materials showing sexual abuse of children, the district attorney's office said.

"The defendant was found to be in possession of extremely graphic and stomach-churning child sexual abuse material," Jenna Hastings, special victims bureau chief for the district attorney's office, said in a statement. "This plea will ensure that this individual will now be registered as a sexual offender and be held accountable for his actions."

Corsette's attorney, John Raimondo, declined to make a comment on his client's behalf.

Corsette is scheduled to be sentenced by Rounds on May 1. He faces a maximum indeterminate sentence of one and one-third to four years in state prison.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Napanoch man admits to possessing sexual performance by a child