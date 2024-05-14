Ulster County announces workforce development hub plan for former IBM campus

KINGSTON - Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger and other government and educational leaders announced the signing of two leases Monday that will turn the former IBM campus into a workforce development hub.

Metzger and Ulster County Economic Development Agency Chair Gregory Simpson annnounced the signing of a master lease for 40,000 square feet of space that will create the Sustainable Ulster Workforce Development Center.

The center, a collaboration of the county, SUNY New Paltz, SUNY Ulster, Ulster BOCES and community-based partners, will house the county's departments of Employment and Training, Tourism and Economic Development, with programming and instructional space for the two colleges.

Meanwhile, Ulster BOCES District Superintendent Jonas Schenker announced a lease for 105,000 square feet of space for a new career and technical center in the same building complex that will serve approximately 1,200 students.

"This project is truly transformational for Ulster County, involving a unique collaboration of government, educational and community-based partners," Metzger said. "Our shared vision is to create a vibrant hub of learning and professional development and a direct pathway into jobs through partnerships with employers."

"Ulster BOCES has access to the largest potential labor market pool in the area - the nearly 600 seniors we graduate each year looking to enter the workforce and pursue post-secondary experiences, as well as indirect access to the graduating classes of every public high school in the county," Schenker said.

The former IBM site, known as iPark 87, has seen several previous failed attempts at redevelopment since IBM moved out in 1994.

"After years of being underutilized, the facility is poised to become a vibrant hub of activity, innovation, economic development and community engagement," said Ulster County Legislature Chair Peter Criswell. "We are breathing new life into this space, transforming it into a dynamic center - from employment and training opportunities to tourism and economic development initiatives, this property will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Ulster County."

Added Rep. Pat Ryan, former Ulster County executive, "This site will bring thousands of good-paying jobs to the region, cementing the Hudson Valley at the forefront of a vibrant new economy In New York State for decades to come."

SUNY New Paltz Vice President for Administration and Finance Michele Halstead said the college is considering which of its academic programs and other offerings "would best fit in this facility."

"We look forward to the continued work we are sure to have with Ulster County, the Ulster County Economic Development Agency, Ulster BOCES, SUNY Ulster...and the potential businesses that may occupy the transformed space," Halstead said.

