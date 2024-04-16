ULL instructor among victims identified in triple homicide, Lafayette Police report

A University of Louisiana at Lafayette instructor was one of three people found dead in a residence in a homicide that occurred Friday night, Lafayette Police Department said in a news release.

The victims were identified by authorities as Eric Green, who was an adjunct psychology instructor at ULL, Brandon Touchet and Elizabeth Reames, all of Lafayette.

Police received a call in reference to a welfare concern in the 700 block of South College Road, the release said. Officers arrived at the residence and attempted to make contact with the individual. Upon entry to the residence, three dead bodies were found.

Lafayette Police work a crime scene on 700 block of S. College Road.

All three bodies were found shot inside Reames’ apartment, the release said.

A suspect, Chad Credeur of Duson, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder. Credeur was a mutual friends of all three victims, according to police. At the time of Credeur’s arrest in Jeff Davis Parish, he had all three victim’s identification and some personal belongings in his possession.

The investigation is still ongoing, and a motive has not been identified. Credeur is currently being held in Jeff Davis Parish for charges unrelated to this case.

