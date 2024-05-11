UL Lafayette to pass out 1,608 degrees during Spring 2024 Commencement

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– During the Commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be handing out a total of 1,608 degrees to the Spring 2024 graduates.

Individual ceremonies to celebrate the graduates will be held at the Cajundome and Convention Center for UL Lafayette’s eight academic colleges.

With graduates from 52 Louisiana parishes, 36 states and U.S. territories and 40 countries, the University will be conferring:

1,249 bachelor’s degrees

319 master’s degrees

38 doctoral degrees

One graduate certificate and one undergraduate certificate

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

“Your diploma is an invitation to change the world – not just to do well for yourself, but to do good for others,” Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, said at Friday’s ceremony.

“And these are the expectations that we have of you,” he added. “These are the expectations that our University has had for each generation of graduates throughout its long history. And, like each generation that’s gone before, we have no doubt that you’re prepared to exceed these expectations and to set a higher bar for those who follow.”

Here’s a look at the Spring 2024 graduates and more information regarding this semester’s Commencement.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.