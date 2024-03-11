UK's Princess of Wales apologizes for edited photo

STORY: Britain's Princess of Wales apologized on social media on Monday (March 11).

Kate said sorry for "any confusion" caused by an edited photograph issued by her office the day before.

Several leading news organizations - including Reuters - withdrew the Mother’s Day picture after post-publication analysis showed it didn’t meet their editorial standards.

Kate said on X: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

A royal source said Kate had wanted to post an informal picture of her family to mark Mother's Day and had made minor adjustments.

The picture showed the Princess of Wales posing with her three children in Windsor, where the family live.

News agencies including Getty, Reuters, the Associated Press and AFP withdrew the photograph later on Sunday.

Reuters picture editors said part of the sleeve of Kate's daughter's cardigan did not line up properly - suggesting that the image had been altered.

Her office, Kensington Palace, said the photo had been taken last week by her husband, heir to the throne Prince William.

The picture had already attracted huge media attention as it was the first official photograph of Kate since she underwent abdominal surgery and spent two weeks in hospital.

Although her office said she would not return to public duties until after Easter, her absence has led to intense speculation about her health on social media in recent weeks.