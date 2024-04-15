UK's Cameron urges Israel not to retaliate against Iran

STORY: The strike by more than 300 missiles and drones from Iran caused only modest damage in Israel as most were shot down by its Iron Dome defense system, and with help from the U.S., Britain, France and Jordan.

It followed a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy compound in Syria on April 1.

"I think they're (Israel) perfectly justified to think they should respond because they have been attacked, but we are urging them as friends to think with head as well as heart, to be smart as well as tough," Cameron told BBC TV.

He said he was urging Israel not to escalate the tensions in the Middle East.