Ukrainian sea drones damage Russian Black Sea fleet patrol ship near Crimea, Ukraine says

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian sea drones damaged a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship off occupied Crimea, a Ukrainian intelligence source said on Tuesday.

"Hits and significant damage," the source said, giving no more details.

Ukrainska Pravda, a major Ukrainian media outlet, reported on Tuesday that a Russian Project 22160 patrol ship Sergei Kotov had been hit with watergoing uncrewed craft overnight.

Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, said on Telegram on Tuesday that "The Russian Black Sea Fleet is a symbol of occupation. It cannot be in the Ukrainian Crimea," in an apparent reference to the attack.

Train traffic was temporarily stopped on the bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland, according to the Telegram channel of a Russia-installed official in Crimea.

Highway traffic was also suspended for several hours before reopening just before 0700 GMT, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian-installed administration managing the bridge.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports. The Russian defence ministry did not immediately replied to a Reuters request for a comment.

Ukrainian military said last month it had destroyed a Russian landing warship near Crimea in an operation with naval drones that breached the vessel's port side and caused it to sink.

