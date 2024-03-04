Ukrainian Prime Minister announces reduction of ministries in Ukraine by one third

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on 4 March that as part of the government's reform, the Cabinet plans to reduce the number of ministries by a third, and accordingly, the number of civil servants will be reduced.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote from Shmyhal: "We are working on changing the format of the government. In particular, we are reducing the number of ministries. We want to reduce the number of ministries by a third, and reduce the number of civil servants."

Details: As the PM said, the government is working to create a strong Government Centre where auxiliary and administrative functions will be concentrated.

Shmyhal explained that the ministries should have "a small number of very good specialists who will formulate state policy", while the Government Centre will provide legal support in terms of human resources, accounting and financial sector. "The Government Centre should also be able to quickly prepare documents for a particular ministry," he added.

Minister of the Cabinet Oleh Nemchinov has suggested that the Government Centre be launched by 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!