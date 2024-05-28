Ukrainian President Zelensky signs security pact with Belgium

Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo (R) receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) ahead of their meeting. Zelensky is visiting Belgium to sign a bilateral security agreement in Brussel. Pool Didier Lebrun/Belga/dpa
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bilateral long-term security pact with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday in Brussels.

Zelensky announced the pact worth €977 million ($1.06 billion) on the social media platform X. The accord also contains "Belgium's commitment to providing [Ukraine] with support over the course of the agreement's 10-year term," he said.

The security pact "for the first time" details the number of F-16 fighter jets Ukraine is to receive at 30, Zelensky said, with the first arriving this year.

The security agreement goes back to a decision by NATO heads of state and government at a summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July.

It was agreed there that the individual member states would conclude bilateral agreements to ensure Ukraine's long-term security.

The agreements ensure that Ukraine will receive arms supplies and financial aid to help bridge the gap until the country's intended accession to NATO.