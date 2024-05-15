Ukrainian president says Kharkiv frontline partially stabilized

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova at the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev. Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Pre/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, which has been massively attacked by Russian troops, has partially stabilized.

"The occupier who invaded the Kharkiv region will be destroyed by all available means," Zelensky said in his evening video message broadcast in Kiev on Wednesday.

"Artillery, drones and our infantry are working quite accurately."

The situation in the Kharkiv region is extremely tense due to the Russian territorial gains of recent weeks. The Ukrainian General Staff said there had been intense fighting. Nevertheless, Western military experts have now also noticed a slowdown in the Russian attacks.

In his video message, he said that the defence activities of Kiev's troops were continuing, particularly in the city of Vovchansk near the Russian border.

At the same time, the armed forces were also focussing on other sectors, including the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region and in the Donetsk region around the city of Pokrovsk.

The Ukrainian President emphasized once again that Ukraine must be equipped with all the means at its disposal to repel the enemy.

"The world has the strength, it has the weapons, it has the ability to force Russia to make peace - a just peace," Zelensky continued. Everything must be done to ensure that the Russian offensive and Moscow's attempt to escalate the war fail.

In his video address, Zelensky also referred to new heavy air strikes against Ukrainian territories. According to the authorities, around 20 people were injured in a bomb attack in Kherson in southern Ukraine.

In its military invasion, which has been ongoing for more than two years, Russia has recently intensified its attacks on the Kharkiv region and is claiming tactical successes in its offensive.