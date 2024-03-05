Ukrainian intelligence shows video of sinking of Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov – video

Ukrainian intelligence has posted a video of drones sinking the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The video shows that several drones were involved in the operation.

Background:

  • Earlier on 5 March, it was reported that explosions were heard in Kerch on the night of 4-5 March, and the Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic for over eight hours. A Russian railway company operating passenger trains to temporarily occupied Crimea said trains were stopped near the Crimean Bridge. Russian media reported that drones had sunk the patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

  • Later, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) confirmed that Sergei Kotov, a Russian Project 22160 patrol ship, was struck by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 4-5 March.

  • DIU said that Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.

  • Andrii Yusov, spokesman for DIU, said that several people were killed and injured as a result of the unmanned surface vehicle attack on the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

