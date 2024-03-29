Ukrainian foreign minister tells India not to rely on Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on India to reconsider its traditionally close relationship with Russia during a visit to New Delhi.

"The co-operation between India and Russia is largely based on the Soviet legacy," Kuleba told Britain's Financial Times newspaper in comments from the Indian capital on Friday. "But this is not the legacy that will be kept for centuries; it is a legacy that is evaporating."

New Delhi has taken a neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, does not support Western sanctions against Moscow and repeatedly promotes conflict resolution through dialogue. The world's most populous country with 1.4 billion inhabitants maintains good relations with Western nations and Russia.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, India has increased its imports of cheap oil from Russia - and is one of its largest customers. The country has also been purchasing a large proportion of its military equipment from Russia for a long time. However, India is increasingly trying to reduce its dependency in this respect, importing more from other countries or producing domestically.

Kuleba also told the Financial Times that India should be concerned about the closer relations between Russia and China. India has had extremely strained relations with neighbouring China since a deadly clash on their shared and heavily militarized border in the Himalayan mountains in 2020.

Kuleba also expressed interest in more trade between Ukraine and India. His country was looking to import heavy machinery from India, for example, he said.