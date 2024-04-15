Ukraine's Zelensky calls for more support, points to help for Israel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting during his visit to the Kharkiv region following the devastating Russian attacks. -/Ukrainian presidency/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his call for active support from the West in the country's campaign to fend off the full-scale Russian invasion, pointing to Western assistance for Israel against Iran's attacks.

It is now clear that not all of Ukraine's facilities can be protected from attacks, Zelensky wrote on Telegram on Monday after a meeting of the Stavka, the Ukrainian armed forces' high command. "But the intensity of the Russian attacks requires greater unity," he said.

By defending Israel, the free world showed that unity is not only possible, but also 100% effective, Zelensky said. "The decisive action of the allies prevented the success of terror and the loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down," he wrote, referring to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel last weekend.

The same could be done to protect Ukraine, which - like Israel - is not a NATO member, from terror. "And this does not require the activation of Article 5, but only the political will," Zelensky said.

According to Article 5 of the NATO founding treaty, an attack on one member of the defence alliance "shall be considered an attack against them all."

Zelensky already called for similar support for Ukraine from allies on Sunday, a few hours after the Iranian attack on Israel that was largely repelled.