Ukraine's PM says Ukrainian market ready to produce over 1 million drones

Businesses and the market in Ukraine are ready to produce over a million UAVs. The government has allocated about UAH 40 billion (roughly US$1,04 billion) to set up this production.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the annual summary press conference on the results of the government's four years of work

Details: "We took quite substantial steps in 2024 to strengthen our domestic arms production. The president set a goal of 1 million drones [to be produced]. We understand that business and the market in Ukraine are ready to produce over a million UAVs. We will certainly acquire everything that our business can produce in order to supply it to our Defence Forces," Shmyhal noted.

The prime minister stressed that additional resources have been allocated for drones’ production.

Shmyhal added that the government is now allocating substantial funds to procure domestically-made weapons. The goal is to use 50% of the funds earmarked for purchasing weapons and military equipment to procure them from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Background:

On 19 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Ukraine would produce one million drones in 2024.

Ukraine is indeed capable of producing one million First-Person View drones, as Zelenskyy stated on 21 December.

