Ukraine's Health Ministry reveals number of Ukrainian doctors who left country

About 3% of healthcare workers who were employed under the Medical Guarantee Programme (MGP) have left Ukraine for other countries since the start of the full-scale invasion (MGP is a programme that defines the list and scope of medical services, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, which the state provides to patients at the expense of the State Treasury of Ukraine).

Source: Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Liashko on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: "If you check the official statistics, only 3% of healthcare workers who worked under the Medical Guarantee Programme left the country.

However, we understand that a significant number of people whom they provided medical care with have also migrated abroad. Therefore, there is no staffing crisis in the healthcare sector," he stressed.

At the same time, the medical system, like a range of other sectors, has been put on a wartime footing, so some medical personnel have been called up to the Armed Forces.

"We have to constantly adapt to the challenges posed by Russian terrorists," Liashko added.

The minister noted that, according to WHO forecasts, the world will face a staffing crisis in the healthcare sector by 2030. Ukraine will not be an exception, but the government is already taking steps to mitigate its impact.

Support UP or become our patron!