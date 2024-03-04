Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister speaks to Polish counterpart of Russian destabilising grain import to EU

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, had a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, about the impact of Russian grain imports on the European market, as well as the increase in arms supplies to Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I also stressed the importance of focusing more on the destabilising effects of Russian grain imports on the European market."

Kuleba thanked his Polish counterpart for his efforts to advance important decisions in Congress.

Ministers also exchanged opinions following the recent Paris summit. Kuleba welcomed the start of an important discussion on how to ensure European security by strengthening support for Ukraine, emphasising the importance of acting decisively and without delay.

During the conversation, they also discussed increasing Ukraine's weapons supply, with a particular emphasis on artillery ammunition and air defence equipment to better protect Ukrainian troops from Russian aircraft and drone attacks.

"I am grateful to Poland for ensuring an uninterrupted delivery of military and humanitarian aid across the border. We both positively noted interaction between both countries' sectoral ministries in seeking solutions for the situation at the Ukrainian-Polish border," Kuleba added.

Background:

Numerous farmer protests are taking place across Poland. Their participants obstruct roads, motorways, highways, and border crossings with Ukraine.

Farmers are opposed to the excessive influx of Ukrainian goods as well as the European policy associated with the EU's so-called Green Deal.

