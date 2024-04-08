Ukraine's focus on protecting Kharkiv, Zelensky says

Ukraine is "maximizing [its] efforts to thwart Russia's plans against Kharkiv," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily video address on Monday evening.

"Together with our partners, we're working to bolster air defence," Zelensky said.

The focus was "now on Kharkiv: on the energy situation and support for people and businesses in the city and the region."

Zelensky met top military officials in Kiev on Monday to discuss further measures to protect the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, which has been the target of a constant barrage of Russian airstrikes recently.

According to the Ukrainian military, the next major Russian offensive could be directed against Kharkiv.

Precise attacks particularly damaged Ukrainian energy infrastructure last week, including in Kharkiv where the energy supply was brought to a halt.

"Today we had a report on our ability to reduce the electricity deficit in Kharkiv and on our entire energy system," Zelensky said.